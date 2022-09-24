Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,316 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.5% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $76,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

VRTX opened at $283.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.75.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

