VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 6% against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $15.09 million and $5.69 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink’s genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 56,103,239 coins. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.v-id.org. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars.

