Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.38

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.38 and traded as high as $31.45. Vishay Precision Group shares last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 22,337 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 2.1 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.25.
Insider Transactions at Vishay Precision Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 108,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 53,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 35.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.
Featured Articles
