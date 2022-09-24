Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 128500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Visionstate Corp. engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company, through its subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc, provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

