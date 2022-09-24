W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.25-$28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $27.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $40.00-$40.00 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $494.85 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $588.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $542.63 and a 200-day moving average of $505.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $518.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $444,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $416,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 11.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

