Wagerr (WGR) Market Capitalization Tops $3.81 Million

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. Wagerr has a market cap of $3.81 million and $825.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00093417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00032117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00019736 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 241,826,009 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

