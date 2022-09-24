Wall Street Games (WSG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.80 Million

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $480,178.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004837 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00047682 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $313.80 or 0.01660095 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00036158 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

WSG is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2021. Wall Street Games’ total supply is 965,526,515,288,784 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wall Street Games is wsg.gg.

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wall Street Games is a hybrid blockchain-based online gaming platform, where players battle each other in simple games for rewards in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

