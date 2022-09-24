Wallet Swap One Day Volume Tops $11,897.00 (WSWAP)

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Wallet Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wallet Swap has a total market cap of $221,899.88 and approximately $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wallet Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011188 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Wallet Swap
Wallet Swap’s total supply is 6,355,688,269,446 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,530,704,227 coins. Wallet Swap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Wallet Swap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Wallet Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wallet Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.