Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Cap of $38.11 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $38.11 million and $889,700.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00093866 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00072856 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00020137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00032163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,447,671 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

