WardenSwap (WAD) 1-Day Volume Tops $57,943.00

WardenSwap (WAD) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. WardenSwap has a market cap of $1.24 million and $57,943.00 worth of WardenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WardenSwap has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WardenSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011198 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About WardenSwap
WardenSwap’s total supply is 41,631,819 coins and its circulating supply is 56,615,569 coins. WardenSwap’s official Twitter account is @WardenSwap.
