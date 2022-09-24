Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. Wedbush cut shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.27. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

