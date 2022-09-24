Wedbush Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,350.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2023 earnings at $24.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $20.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $33.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $48.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $127.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $142.68 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,356.53.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,096.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,634.34 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,183.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2,097.93.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 123.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

