West Bancorporation Inc. Buys 6,275 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.4% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,133,000 after purchasing an additional 363,037 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,897,000 after purchasing an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,932. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

