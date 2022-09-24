West Bancorporation Inc. Has $48,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

West Bancorporation Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.66. 5,960,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,323,779. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.51. The company has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

