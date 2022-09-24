West Bancorporation Inc. Has $516,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,249,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,635. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.48 and its 200 day moving average is $205.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.