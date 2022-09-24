West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 173 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

West Bancorporation Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 207.4% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 439,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,014,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of IJK stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,695. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
