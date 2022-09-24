West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.52. 1,918,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,807. The company has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

