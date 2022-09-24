West Bancorporation Inc. Trims Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

West Bancorporation Inc. lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.83. 3,030,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,116. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.63. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

