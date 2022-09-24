Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Cut to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $40.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $62.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.32.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.51. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $69.36.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

