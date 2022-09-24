Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,150 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $182,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,765,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.83 and a 200 day moving average of $241.60. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

