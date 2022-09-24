Westside Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Brink’s worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brink’s by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of BCO stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.30. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

