Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,409 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,819,026 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,347,000 after acquiring an additional 362,602 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,968,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 99,746 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $926,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,448,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,258,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

