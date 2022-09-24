Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $67.42 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $67,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.01. 9,597,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722,487. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $152.64 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.95.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

