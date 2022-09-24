Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $45,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of IJR traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.85. 5,769,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.81. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $87.61 and a 1-year high of $121.45.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
