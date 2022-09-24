Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $715,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,808,000 after acquiring an additional 626,172 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.51. The company had a trading volume of 74,815,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,723,224. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

