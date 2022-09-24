Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $130,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Upstart by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Upstart by 7,328.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. 6,329,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,428,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.05. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $401.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

