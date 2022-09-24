Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,107 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $484,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $524,811,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,632,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.05. 3,250,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.45 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.