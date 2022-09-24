Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,710 ($44.83).

Whitbread Stock Down 1.8 %

LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,464 ($29.77) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,602.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,667.08. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,382 ($28.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of £4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,320.00.

Insider Activity at Whitbread

Whitbread Company Profile

In other news, insider Chris Kennedy acquired 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,436 ($29.43) per share, for a total transaction of £24,847.20 ($30,023.20).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

