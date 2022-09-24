Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.43. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 43,996 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Wireless Telecom Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.29% of Wireless Telecom Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

