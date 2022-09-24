Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($28.40) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($73.77) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,504.58 ($42.35).

Wizz Air Stock Performance

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 1,785 ($21.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,136.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,464.95. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,664 ($20.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,478 ($66.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39.

Insider Activity

About Wizz Air

In related news, insider Andrew S. Broderick purchased 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,165 ($26.16) per share, with a total value of £66,573.75 ($80,441.94).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

