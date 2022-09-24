Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $29,000 Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 5,666.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,346,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,295,000 after acquiring an additional 29,917 shares in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blink Charging

In other news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $237,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,168.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $258,370.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,015.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $237,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,168.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,630 shares of company stock valued at $733,784 in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

