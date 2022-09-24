Wrapped LEO Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $555,661.02 (WLEO)

Wrapped LEO (WLEO) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Wrapped LEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped LEO has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped LEO has a market capitalization of $555,661.02 and $122,526.00 worth of Wrapped LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Wrapped LEO
Wrapped LEO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for Wrapped LEO is medium.com/@leofinance. The Reddit community for Wrapped LEO is https://reddit.com/r/LeoFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped LEO is leofinance.io. Wrapped LEO’s official Twitter account is @financeleo and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Wrapped LEO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Wrapped LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.