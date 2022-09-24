Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,484 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. Xylem has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $136.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.56. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

