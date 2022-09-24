Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. reduced its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,756,000 after purchasing an additional 722,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,645,000 after acquiring an additional 180,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Xylem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after purchasing an additional 99,861 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,002. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $136.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.56.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $1,031,484 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.64.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

