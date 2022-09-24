YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Trading Up 6.5%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

YaSheng Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts.

