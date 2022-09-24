Ycash (YEC) Trading Up 7.8% This Week

Ycash (YEC) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $267.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00301222 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00110101 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00075047 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000991 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002319 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,910,103 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash.In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin.Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash.Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

