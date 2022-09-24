Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.40 million-$401.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.95 million. Yext also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Yext Stock Down 0.7 %

YEXT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. 1,003,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.29. Yext has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $13.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Yext

Several research firms recently weighed in on YEXT. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Yext by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Stories

