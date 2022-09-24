Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Cut to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

ZENV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Zenvia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zenvia from $3.40 to $2.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of Zenvia stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zenvia has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZENV. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zenvia by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zenvia by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

