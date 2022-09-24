Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Cut to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.
ZENV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Zenvia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zenvia from $3.40 to $2.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Zenvia Price Performance
Shares of Zenvia stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zenvia has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.39.
Zenvia Company Profile
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
