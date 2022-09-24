Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of ZTS opened at $150.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $147.86 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $6,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

