ZUSD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.32 million and $10,817.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011128 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070974 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10850153 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s genesis date was December 11th, 2019. ZUSD’s total supply is 1,323,374 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUSD’s official website is stablecoin.z.com/zusd.

Buying and Selling ZUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

