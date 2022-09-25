13,081 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. American Electric Power makes up 0.6% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.2 %

AEP stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,412. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

