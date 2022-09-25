24,659 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 2.3% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,635 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,412. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.89 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day moving average is $123.44.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

