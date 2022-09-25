2,549 Shares in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Bought by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 10,639.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 2.6 %

SWX stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. 317,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day moving average is $84.20. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.16.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.30). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

