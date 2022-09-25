2,927 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

