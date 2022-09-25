3,422 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Acquired by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Bunge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bunge by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,059,000 after acquiring an additional 249,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,920 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE:BG traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,440. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $77.94 and a twelve month high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.