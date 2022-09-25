88mph (MPH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95,618.00

88mph (MPH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00011214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. 88mph has a market capitalization of $986,484.73 and approximately $95,618.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,907.84 or 1.00002166 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00059244 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011753 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005786 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00066526 BTC.

88mph Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp.

88mph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph is a protocol that allows users to lend their crypto assets like yUSD, Aave USDC, and other yield-bearing assets. 88MPH uses a linear model for determining the fixed interest rate offered to depositors. 88mph keeps track of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the underlying yield protocol's APY over roughly a monthly window, and offers 75% of the EMA as the fixed rate.The users can purchase floating-rate bonds via the protocol to finance and to also secure the debt of the coin. The idea here is to bring more finances in the Defi space by integrating other ways to earn yield.The 88mph Confidential ticker is “MPH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “88MPH” is for CryptoCompare.com only.”

