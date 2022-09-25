88mph (MPH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95,618.00

88mph (MPH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00011214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. 88mph has a market capitalization of $986,484.73 and approximately $95,618.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,907.84 or 1.00002166 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004912 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006698 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00059244 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011753 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002505 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005786 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00066526 BTC.
88mph Profile
MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp.
88mph Coin Trading
