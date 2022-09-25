AAX Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.69 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (AAB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. AAX Token has a total market cap of $21.85 million and $1.69 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AAX Token has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00004598 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token was first traded on March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AAX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform.More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

