Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,799 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,214,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,780. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.51. The firm has a market cap of $176.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $98.81 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories



Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

