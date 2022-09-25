AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

AC Immune Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $200.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 13.28, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Equities analysts predict that AC Immune will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in AC Immune by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AC Immune by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AC Immune by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in AC Immune by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 348,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in AC Immune by 191.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

