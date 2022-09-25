Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.70.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,660,000 after acquiring an additional 132,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

